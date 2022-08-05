OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent in July. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.2 per cent (9.9)

_ Prince Edward Island 5.7 per cent (4.9)

_ Nova Scotia 5.9 per cent (7.0)

_ New Brunswick 7.1 per cent (6.1)

_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (4.3)

_ Ontario 5.3 per cent (5.1)

_ Manitoba 3.5 per cent (3.8)

_ Saskatchewan 4.0 per cent (3.9)

_ Alberta 4.8 per cent (4.9)

_ British Columbia 4.7 per cent (4.6)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022 and was generated automatically.

