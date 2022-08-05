OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent in July. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.2 per cent (9.9)
_ Prince Edward Island 5.7 per cent (4.9)
_ Nova Scotia 5.9 per cent (7.0)
_ New Brunswick 7.1 per cent (6.1)
_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (4.3)
_ Ontario 5.3 per cent (5.1)
_ Manitoba 3.5 per cent (3.8)
_ Saskatchewan 4.0 per cent (3.9)
_ Alberta 4.8 per cent (4.9)
_ British Columbia 4.7 per cent (4.6)
