Farmers plan biggest wheat crop in more than two decades due to war in Ukraine

Statistics Canada says farmers are expecting to plant the largest wheat crop in more than two decades in 2023.
Canadian farmers anticipate planting 23 million acres of wheat, up 6.2 per cent from the previous year.
The data agency says this is possibly due to favourable prices and strong demand for wheat.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago drove up global wheat prices, as Ukraine has been one of the world's largest wheat exporters.
Prices have since declined significantly from last year's double-digit highs but remain relatively strong from a historical perspective.
Chicago benchmark wheat futures were trading for around US$6.49 per bushel midday Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.