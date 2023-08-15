Accounts of 'body checks' at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out

In this image made from video, contestant of Miss Universe Indonesia Priskila Ribka Jelita, center, speaks as mother, Maria Napitupulu, left, looks on during an interview with the Associated Press Television in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The lawyer of a number of contestants of Miss Universe Indonesia pageant said Tuesday they have filed complaints with police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment. (AP Photo/APTN)