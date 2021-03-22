S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets climb higher

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, hurt by losses in the energy and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.50 points at 18,820.50.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.85 points at 32,667.82. The S&P 500 index was up 23.64 points at 3,936.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 160.97 points at 13,376.21.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.80 cents US compared with 79.96 cents US on Friday.
The May crude oil contract was up 17 cents at US$61.61 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.53 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$7.40 at US$1,734.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.12 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.
