Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing

FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. Former prime time anchor Cuomo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, asked an arbitrator to award him $125 million for what he called his ‘unlawful’ firing. Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker fired Cuomo in December, saying he hadn't been aware of the extent the anchor had helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)