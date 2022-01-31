Exxon Mobil restructures into three divisions and packs up for Houston

FILE - The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 8, 2019. ExxonMobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 250 miles south from Irving, Texas, to its campus north of Houston. The oil giant said Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 it will combine its chemical and downstream companies — refineries and distribution operations — while centralizing its technology and engineering and other other support services. It will also consolidate its upstream business, which includes exploration and drilling. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)