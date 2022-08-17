US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart, on Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.15 billion. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.77 per share. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)