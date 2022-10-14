UK prime minister calls press conference amid U-turn calls

Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office licks his paw on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Britain's Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng is dashing back to London for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid growing expectations that they will scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets and quell a burgeoning revolt by members of their own party.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)