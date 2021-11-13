Lions, tigers and an unbearable year at Jack Hanna's zoo

FILE - In this June 29, 2017, photo, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium keepers Sheri Smith, left, distracts "Lance" a giraffe, while Scott Shelley, right, draws blood at the zoo, in Columbus, Ohio. It's been a challenging year that began on Jan. 1, 2021, the first day of famed zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement — after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo. But the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' president predicts incoming CEO Tom Schmid can bring the zoo “roaring back.” (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)