New Jersey casinos, tracks and partners won $471M in May, up 9.4%, but in-person winnings still lag

Gamblers play slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J., on May 17, 2023. New Jersey gambling regulators on Monday, June 19, 2023, released figures showing that Atlantic City's casinos, horse tracks and their online partners won nearly $471 million in May, an increase of 9.4% from a year earlier. But the amount of money the casinos won from in-person gamblers declined by 2.4% to $227.3 million. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)