NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

FILE - Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games. Holmes said in a statement that the players “exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)