AMC, this summer's blockbuster stock, warns of plot twists

FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo movie patrons arrive to see a film at the AMC 16 theater in Burbank, Calif. AMC is looking to sell up to 11.5 million of its shares, as the movie theater operator looks to capitalize on its meme stock popularity. The announcement in a regulatory filing on Thursday, June 3 comes just two days after the company said it was raising $230.5 million through an 8.5 million share sale. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)