TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,818.39, up 6.16 points):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 66 cents, or 1.49 per cent, to $44.84 on 20.6 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 71 cents, or 2.82 per cent, to $24.45 on 8.6 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.53, or 1.87 per cent, to $83.40 on 8.2 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $26.19 on 6.0 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $47.25 on 6.0 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up six cents, or 10.71 per cent, to 62 cents on 5.8 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down 44 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $53.55. Former Rogers CEO Joe Natale is suing the company for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract, alleging Rogers chairman Edward Rogers carried out "malicious, high-handed, and oppressive conduct." In a statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Thursday, Natale accuses Edward Rogers and his wife Suzanne Rogers of attempting to "tarnish his reputation" following his ouster in 2021. That includes an accusation that they hired actor Brian Cox of HBO’s "Succession" to create a "demeaning" video about the ex-CEO, which included a message congratulating Edward Rogers on his “real-life Succession at Rogers Communications" that they allegedly distributed and that was eventually reported on by media.
Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Healthcare. Up two cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $3.60. Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. is taking on full ownership of the pot drinks company it ran with Molson Coors Canada. The Leamington, Ont.-based pot firm said Friday that it had signed a deal to acquire the remaining 57.5 per cent of Truss, which is behind the XMG, Little Victory, Mollo, Veryvell, House of Terpenes and Bedfellows Liquid Arts brands. Blair MacNeil, Tilray's president, described the move as a way to bolster the company's "stable of high-growth brands" and said the acquisition "further strengthens" its position in the Canadian market.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.