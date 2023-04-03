Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

FILE - The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 3, 2022. Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have said they're throttling back supplies of crude — again. And this time, the decision to cut back was a surprise that is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)