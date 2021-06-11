S&P/TSX composite in record territory as broad rally lifts market

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was in record territory in late-morning trading as gains in the base metals, industrial and energy sectors helped lead a broad-based rally.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.47 points at 20,141.94.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.64 points at 34,416.60. The S&P 500 index was down 1.57 points at 4,237.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 12.24 points at 14,032.57.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.24 cents US compared with 82.69 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was up 74 cents at US$71.03 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.28 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$10.20 at US$1,886.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.55 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)