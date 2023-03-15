Kevin Hart signs new deal with SiriusXM, rebranded show airs

FILE - Kevin Hart appears at the premiere of "Me Time" in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022. The satellite radio company announced Wednesday that it has signed Hart and his entertainment company, Hartbeat, to a multi-year deal. As part of the deal, the superstar actor-comedian continue to curate content involving comedy and culture on his Laugh Out Loud Radio channel. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)