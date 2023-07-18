Exec tells first UN council meeting that big tech can't be trusted to guarantee AI safety

In this photo provided by United Nations Photo, a wide view of the first ever Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence (AI) held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at U.N. headquarters. This meeting, convened by the United Kingdom, addresses the topic "Artificial intelligence: opportunities and risks for international peace and security." The Secretary-General delivered remarks during the debate stating, "I urge the Council to approach this technology with a sense of urgency, a global lens, and a learner's mindset." (Eskinder Debebe/U.N. Photo via AP)