TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,879.79, up 188.58 points):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 1.22 per cent, to $24.13 on 14.7 million shares.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up one cent, or 0.03 per cent, to $37.79 on 9.0 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 53 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $82.58 on 7.0 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $44.40 on 6.9 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $46.60 on 6.7 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $25.55 on 5.2 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Up 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $53.38. Rogers Communications Inc. has rolled out its high-speed 5G wireless service to its own customers in core parts of Toronto's downtown subway network, even as it continues to feud with the other major carriers over terms of access for all transit riders. The Toronto-based telecommunications company said it has also upgraded the cellular network to provide all subway riders with more reliable access to 911 service in the same areas. In April, Rogers bought the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which had owned the rights to provide wireless service on the Toronto subway. Rogers announced plans to upgrade the existing infrastructure, which already includes cellular capability at most downtown subway stations, and build 5G capability for the entire network of stations and tunnels — a process it expects to take two years.
Open Text Corp. (TSX:OTEX). Technology. Up $1.16, or 2.26 per cent, to $52.43. Business software company Open Text Corp. has acquired Ireland-based KineMatik, which specializes in business process and project management. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and Open Text said Wednesday the purchase was not material to its financial results. KineMatik helps with workflow automation, document change control, project management and electronic lab notebook solutions using Open Text's content server.
Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Retail. Up 27 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $69.32. Metro Inc. is filing an unfair labour practice complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board against Unifor over an ongoing strike, a spokeswoman for the grocer said in a statement. The move Wednesday afternoon comes after striking Metro workers started picketing two of the grocers' distribution warehouses in the morning, a move the company said is preventing deliveries of fresh products to Metro and Food Basics stores across the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23,2023.