Musk: I'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

This photo made Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, shows people walking by the entrance to a Tesla store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)