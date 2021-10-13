Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Facebook's head of global safety policy Antigone Davis speaks during a roundtable on cyberbullying with first lady Melania Trump, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content. “We do not allow bullying and harassment on our platform, but when it does happen, we act,” Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, wrote in a blog post.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)