CSA proposal to come could reshape oversight of investment, mutual fund dealers

Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada President and CEO Andrew Kriegler is interviewed in Victoria, B.C., on April 27, 2018. Canadian securities regulators say they will publish specific recommendations this summer after gathering feedback about whether the regulatory bodies for investment dealers and mutual fund dealers should be restructured or merged. Canadian Securities Administrators says it will soon release a long-anticipated paper outlining its position on the future of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada. IIROC chief executive Andrew Kriegler says the organization looking forward to the specific recommendations promised by the CSA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito