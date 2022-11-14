1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

In this photo provided by Julien's Auctions are Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals sold at their Idols & Icons Rock N' Roll auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house. The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid 1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, according to Julien's Auctions. (Julien's Auctions via AP)