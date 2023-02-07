Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour which kicks off in Stockholm in May have been sold out “after a high ticket pressure." A new second concert in the Swedish capital was announced Tuesday when the sale started. The concerts are part of her highly anticipated tour and it was her first single tour in five years. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)