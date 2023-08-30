From strikes to wildfire evacuations: How to manage a short-term income loss

For Canadians facing a short-term loss of income, whether it be from wildfire evacuations or other reasons, financial experts say there are differences in how they should navigate a short-term disruption in pay compared with a longer-term income loss. Evacuees leave with a trailer of belongings after a wildfire evacuation alert was upgraded to an order and they were forced to leave the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck