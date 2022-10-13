U.S. applications for jobless aid rise last week

Help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the labor market remains strong even in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Oct. 6. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)