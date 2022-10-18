Pipeline operator agrees to $50M California spill settlement

FILE - Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach at Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021, following a pipeline rupture that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to Amplify Energy Corp. to repair the pipeline. The Houston company pleaded guilty to federal charges last month of negligently discharging oil. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)