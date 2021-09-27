Instagram pausing Instagram Kids, eyes changes

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook removed almost 150 accounts and pages linked to anti-lockdown demonstrators in Germany, the company announced Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 under a new policy focused on groups that spread misinformation or incite violence but who don't fit into the platform's existing categories of bad actors. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)