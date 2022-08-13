Josh Green wins Hawaii's Democratic primary for governor

FILE - Honolulu City Council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi speaks during a hearing on Feb. 6, 2020, in Honolulu. The candidates running in Hawaii's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)