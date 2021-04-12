Japan to start releasing Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

This Feb. 13, 2021, aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, north of Tokyo, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Japan's government said Tuesday, April 13, 2021 it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years after treatment. (Kyodo News via AP)