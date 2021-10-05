NYC public libraries will end late fees in push for equity

FILE - In this June 1, 2021, file photo, Zoe Slavin and her mother, Julie, browse for books in the children's section of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in New York. New York City's public libraries will no longer charge late fees and will waive existing fines for overdue books and other materials, city officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)