With AMC shares up 1,100% in 2021, company sells shares

The AMC Empire 25 theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York. Movie theater chain AMC is selling 8.5 million shares to investment firm Mudrick Capital Management, raising $230.5 million and cashing in on the meme stock frenzy that has helped boost its stock price in recent months. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Tuesday, June 1 that it will use most of the proceeds for acquisitions of additional theater leases and to invest in its existing theaters to make them more attractive to moviegoers. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)