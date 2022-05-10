Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

FILE - Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Elon Musk, who’s offering to buy Twitter, has given his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief. In a video tweeted late Monday, May 9 by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Musk said the two had a “great discussion” and he agrees with the bloc’s online regulations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)