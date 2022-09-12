Germany's Scholz sees no quick nuclear deal with Iran

In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work on the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Dec. 23, 2019. France, Germany and Britain have urged Iran to agree to a proposed relaunch of the agreement limiting its nuclear program, saying final texts of a deal have been readied but Iran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity.” The three European governments said Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program beyond any civilian justification. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)