A rocket with a lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years

In this photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna 25 automatic station is set at a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Luna 25 is a Russian lunar lander mission scheduled to launch later in August. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP)