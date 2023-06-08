US applications for jobless benefits highest since October 2021

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., on April 4, 2023. The hot jobs market has been defying a weakening economy and confounding the Federal Reserve for months, but now shows signs of cooling. The latest set of employment data from the government shows that job openings fell in March to their lowest level since April 2021. Layoffs rose to 1.8 million, their highest level since December 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)