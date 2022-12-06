San Francisco police can't use deadly robots for now

FILE - Denise Dorey, middle, reacts to speakers while taking part in a demonstration about the use of robots by the San Francisco Police Department outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. San Francisco supervisors have voted put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to send the issue back to a committee for further discussion. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)