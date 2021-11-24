Sweden's parliament approves first female prime minister

Sweden's Finance Minister and Scocial Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson looks on, during a vote in the Swedish parliament Riksdagen, in Stockhom, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Sweden’s parliament has approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister. Lawmakers on Wednesday tapped the finance minister who recently became the new leader of the Social Democratic party. Andersson was tapped to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year. T (Erik Simander/TT News Agency via AP)