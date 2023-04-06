OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's March employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)
Employment rate: 62.4 per cent (62.4)
Participation rate: 65.6 per cent (65.7)
Number unemployed: 1,053,000 (1,066,400)
Number working: 20,088,800 (20,054,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.2 per cent (9.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.3)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.1 per cent (4.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.