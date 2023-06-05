SEC says crypto firm Binance mishandled funds, violated securities laws

FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit on Monday, June 5, 2023 lists thirteen charges against the firm — including commingling and divert customer assets to an entity Zhao owned called Sigma Chain. (AP Photo, File)