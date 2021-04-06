NRA exec sheltered on borrowed yacht after mass shootings

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md. After school shootings that left dozens dead in recent years, LaPierre said the resulting outrage put him in such danger that he sought shelter aboard a friend’s 108-foot yacht. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)