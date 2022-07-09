Report: WWE boss McMahon's hush cash bill over $12 million

FILE - The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Vince McMahon is voluntarily stepping back from his roles as CEO and chairman at WWE, Friday, June 17, 2022, as the sports entertainment company performs an investigation into alleged misconduct related to a relationship with a former employee. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)