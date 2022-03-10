Europe's central bank to speed up end to economic stimulus

FILE - Christine Lagarde , the President of European Central, Bank, speaks during a press conference after a European Finance Ministers meeting, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Paris. The war in Ukraine is squeezing the European Central Bank between conflicting pressures, propelling energy price and inflation higher but exposing Europe to a potential hit to growth. And that means the ECB’s governing council and President Christine Lagarde are likely to hold off from major changes and stress maximum flexibility Thursday about whether the bank will be able to stay with its established roadmap for an exit from stimulus programs. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)