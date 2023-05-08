US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

FILE - Hundreds of Southwest Airlines checked bags are piled together at baggage claim at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country on Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control. The White House said President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would announce the start of the rulemaking process Monday May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)