U.S. factory output dips 0.1% in June on auto chip shortage

Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, Mich. Surging output of cars, trucks and auto parts pulled U.S. factory production up 0.9% in May. Adding utilities and mines, overall U.S. industrial production climbed 0.8% in May from April, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)