Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in net income in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)