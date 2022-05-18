Pot company Canopy Growth shares plan to acquire California's Jetty Extracts

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says it has signed a deal that will give it the right to acquire California cannabis company Jetty Extracts, if the U.S. legalizes the main ingredient in pot at a federal level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick