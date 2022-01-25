IMF cuts world, Canadian growth in 2022 forecast due to omicron, other woes

FILE - The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on their building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. It cites as the cause for the lowered growth expectation the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)