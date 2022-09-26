OECD: War in Ukraine to drag on global economy into 2023

FILE - The logo at the entrance of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, June 7, 2017. The OECD on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 says Russia’s war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are dragging down global economic growth more than expected and driving up inflation that will stay high into next year. The Paris-based organization projects worldwide growth to be a modest 3% this year before slowing further to just 2.2% next year, representing around $2.8 trillion in lost global output in 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)