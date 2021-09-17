Boston's famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

FILE— In this Aug. 13, 2021 file photograph, a man walks by Boston's famous Skinny House, at center, after it was listed for sale for $1.2 million. The sale of the home was closed Thursday Sept. 16, 2021 for $1.25 million, according to Zillow. The home "received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week," real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)