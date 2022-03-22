California Gov. Newsom and wife earned $1.5 million in 2020

FILE - California first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, left, attends a signing ceremony with her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, next to her, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on July 1, 2019. Gov. Newsom and his wife earned nearly $1.5 million in 2020 and paid about $480,000 in taxes, down from $1.7 million the couple reported in 2019, his first year as governor. In addition to his salary as governor, Newsom's income comes from a winery and restaurant business that he put in a blind trust when he became governor. His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a documentary filmmaker. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)